However, this lively lad has four legs and would love for his watch to be ended at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe so he could go on to his forever home.

The three-year-old crossbreed has been at the Rehoming Centre for some time and would like to get out and see more of the wider Westeros, err, world!

He is clever and lives life to the max, but is also deaf, although it doesn't hold him back.

He loves to play ball and enjoys find and go treat games. He likes to go for walks in rural areas away from traffic and lots of people, so he can relax and concentrate on the wonderful smells.

He has several doggie friends who he likes to share his walks with. He likes to meet and greet new people and he'll do anything for a treat.

Jon Snow is looking for patient and committed adopters who will put the time and effort into teaching and helping him. The Dogs Trust training team can help and guide adopters with this.

He is looking for an active, home without too many comings and goings and access to peaceful, rural walks away from traffic. He would like to be the only pet in the home with doggie friends when out and about.

Jon Snow forms loving bonds and would like someone at home throughout the day. Time being left will need to be built up gradually.

If you can give Jon Snow the loving, forever home he deserves, call 01271 812709. The centre is open every day between 12noon and 4pm except Wednesday when open from 4.30pm until 7.30pm.