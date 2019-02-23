Four-year-old crossbreed Benji found himself at the Dogs Trust Ilfracombe on February 26 last year, after previously spending life as a stray.

In the last 12 months, the team have waved a fond farewell to more than 300 dogs of all ages, shapes and sizes and welcomed 4000 potential adopters through its doors.

But Benji, who is looking for a loving new home, is still waiting to find his perfect match.

Elise Watson, Dogs Trust Ilfracombe’s rehoming centre manager, said: “When Benji arrived, I never thought a year would go by and he would still be here waiting for someone to fall in love with him.

“He is very affectionate and once he knows you, he adores fuss and cuddles, and is quite happy to snuggle up on your lap.

“He is a playful and inquisitive chap who likes to play with a ball and enjoys keeping his mind active by playing ‘find it’ games.

“He’s super clever and knows lots of commands so enjoys learning new things, but he’s equally happy to spend the day chilling out in the office here, and snoozing on his bed.

“Benji enjoys his walks but doesn’t need much exercise as he has a condition called hip dysplasia, which is managed by medication and reduced exercise as well as regular vet check-ups where they tell us he’s doing very well.

“He really will make a super pet and we’re all hoping that 2019 will be his year.”

Benji is looking for patient, understanding adopters in an adult-only home.

He would like a secure garden so he can explore and have access to quiet walks.

Potential adopters must be prepared to visit Benji a few times at the centre to build that loving bond with him.

If you think you can give Benji the loving, forever home he deserves, please call the Ilfracombe Rehoming Centre on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk