They say a dog is for life, not just for Christmas – so could Easter be the perfect time to welcome a new four-legged friend into your home?

Because Dogs Trust Ilfracombe residents Holly, Jon Snow and Jet, have been long-overlooked by potential new overs and are desperate to find their forever home.

Gazette reporter Sarah Howells paid a visit to the rescue centre to meet the charming trio, and quickly fell in love with them all.

And watching them play and have a fuss in the video, it's hard to understand why they have all been overlooked for a new home.

Holly is a 10-year-old American Bulldog and a real sweetie, who adores cuddles and is a firm favourite with the canine carers.

Her gentle nature means she's often found sat in the reception area, and she loves to go for walks and play with toys.

She's loving and affectionate and very chilled-out, and is looking for a home with older teenagers where she can receive lots of cuddles.

Jet is a young lurcher, who is simply bouncing with energy and longing to get out of kennels and find a new home.

He loves to play with squeaky toys, enjoys a good run and loves making friends with both dogs and humans.

Jet would love to find a home with someone who is home a lot, and is hoping someone will come and rescue him soon, as black lurchers often tend to be overlooked.

Jon Snow has also been at the centre a while, and despite being deaf he is full of life and very intelligent.

He loves to show off his skills understanding sign language, but more than anything he could play fetch with his ball all day.

Jon Snow is looking for new owners who can put in the time and effort to help him, and preferably in a quiet area with rural, peaceful walks.

If you think you can give any of these loving dogs a new home, you can find all their details and book in to meet them on the Dogs Trust website here.