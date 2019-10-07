Chester, a 12-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, first came into the rehoming centre as a five month old pup 11 years ago after a relationship breakdown, but was soon rehomed.

Sadly, he returned in September this year after a change in his owner's circumstances.

He is the oldest resident at the centre and is now looking for a second chance at happiness and to spend his twilight years in a loving home.

Elise Watson, rehoming centre manager, said: "It's always sad when older dogs come to us after their whole world has changed but Chester has adjusted well and is enjoying life in his temporary foster home.

"But we'd love nothing more than to find him a forever home where he can retire and spend the rest of his days."

Chester still loves to play, enjoys a fuss and going on adventures in the car.

He could live with children over the age of 11 and although he's happy to walk with other dogs, he'd prefer to be the only dog in the home.

If you think you could find a place in your heart and home for this adorable older gent, please contact the rehoming centre on 01271 446058 or email hfhilfracomber@dogstrust.org.uk .