Elise Watson has been the manager of the West Down-based Rehoming Centre for three years.

Each year she helps to care for and rehome around 350 dogs, and now she is hoping she can raise some funds for them too.

Elise currently shares her home with elderly rescue dog Missy who she has had for 12 years and grew up with dogs.

She said: “There has been a dog in my family since the day I was born and I can’t imagine home without a waggy tail to greet me when I come through the door.

“But not every dog is lucky enough to find their forever family the first time around so Dogs Trust is incredibly important in helping these dogs find a new beginning through its network of rehoming centres.”

Elise will take on the Virgin London Marathon on April 28 and is already on track to hit her fundraising goal of £2,000.

The North Devon Road Runners member said: “I have always wanted to run London Marathon but have entered the ballot for about seven years without success.

“I hadn’t applied for a charity place before because I wasn’t sure if I had what it took to raise the sponsorship amount, but after chatting to a fellow clubs runner and marathon entrant, she gave me some tips and I realised that it could be done.

“Dogs Trust was the obvious choice of charity as I know first-hand how vital the organisation is.”

Elise plans to raise the sponsorship through a quiz night, bag-packing at a local supermarket and Memory Miles – where people can make a £10 donation and she’ll run a mile in memory of a loved one.

She added: “I’m a social runner and enjoy club nights as the community aspect motivates me more than running alone.

“I’ve no plans to challenge Paula Radcliffe’s record but if I can complete the marathon in about five hours then I’ll be happy.”

To donate to Elise’s fundraising page visit her fundraising page here or pop in and see her at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe, Hazledene, West Down, EX34 8NU.