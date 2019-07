At the Dogs Trust Ilfracombe Fun Day is Best in Show winner Daisy with owners Amy Early and Jon Whitehouse. Picture: Dogs Trust At the Dogs Trust Ilfracombe Fun Day is Best in Show winner Daisy with owners Amy Early and Jon Whitehouse. Picture: Dogs Trust

The team were delighted to welcome hundreds of dog lovers to the event, which was held at Mullacott Equestrian Centre.

There were lots of highlights on the day, which was sponsored by Argyll Vets, including the Fun Dog Show where Daisy the crossbreed won Best in Show after wowing the judges.

Dogs Trust Ilfracombe supporter relations officer Amy Bingham said: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to the community and our supporters old and new who came along to help us raise such a phenomenal amount of money for the dogs in our care.

"It was wonderful to see so many people having fun including all the furry friends - many of which were ex-residents that we were happy to see doing so well.

"We'd also like to say a huge thank you to all the staff and volunteers for their hard work in making the event so special, and to everyone who gave us raffle and tombola prizes.

"These kind donations made a huge contribution to the overall success of the day, allowing us to have another successful Fun Day."

Other highlights from the day included doggy games, education talks and training demonstrations, a grand raffle, enrichment toy workshop, microchip-checking and a doggy reunion area, where previous Dogs Trust residents could say hello to the team.

All the funds raised will go towards helping the rehoming centre to continue providing homeless and abandoned dogs with the best possible care as they await their forever homes.

If you'd like to adopt a four-legged friend from the centre, please call 01271 812709.