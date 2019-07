As well as a Fun Dog Show, Dogs Trust Ilfracombe's Fun Day, sponsored by Argyll Vets, will have lots of other activities going on, including doggy games and demonstrations, a grand raffle, a doggy reunion area, various stalls and refreshments.

The team is also hoping local dog-lovers and supporters have spare goodies and gifts they can donate for its popular raffle and tombola games to help them raise more pounds for hounds.

Supporter relations officer Amy Bingham, said: "Our annual Fun Day is always a great event, for both our two legged and four-legged visitors and friends, with plenty to keep them entertained for the whole day. All the proceeds go towards helping the dogs in our care and we are so fortunate to have wonderful supporters that help make this possible.

"This year, we hope our supporters will also get behind the day by donating any new or nearly new items, such as bottles of wine, boxes of chocolates or any gifts, which can go towards our tombolas, raffles or as prizes. These items can be dropped off at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe Rehoming Centre prior to our Fun Day, or supporters can contact me to arrange collection."

Entry is £2 for adults, or free for under 16s. Parking is also free.

For more information on Dogs Trust Ilfracombe Fun Day, go to Dogs Trust's website www.dogstrust.org.uk.