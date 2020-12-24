Meet the 'six dogs of Christmas' needing a new home

Published: 11:24 AM December 24, 2020

Can you provide a loving forever home for one of the 'six dogs of Christmas' in 2021? - Credit: Dogs Trust

Meet the six dogs of Christmas crossing their paws that 2021 is the year they find a new forever home.

Staff at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe are calling on local dog lovers to consider opening their homes and hearts to a rescue hound whilst remembering the charity’s iconic slogan, ‘A Dog is for Life, not just for Christmas’.

In previous years the Gazette has teamed up with Dogs Trust for a 12 Dogs of Christmas feature but happily only six are available this year.

Can you give poor Crumble a new home? - Credit: Dogs Trust

Crumble

Lurcher, aged three.

Crumble enjoys a fuss and a snuggle and will do anything for a treat! Crumble will need help with her social skills around dogs but is happy to jump into the car for trips out.

She is looking for an adult only, pet-free home where she can have all the attention for herself.

Elise Watson, manager at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe, said: “These dogs each have differing looks, personalities and needs but each one will make a wonderful addition to a loving new home so we are appealing for anyone who would like to rehome one of these deserving dogs to please get in touch.

Obie is waiting for his forever home at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe - Credit: Dogs Trust

Obie

Border collie, aged one.

Obie is a sweet lad who loves to play and he enjoys long hikes in quiet locations. Obie lacks some confidence around other dogs, but he can make friends with calm, friendly dogs so adopters who have friends with sociable pooches would be ideal for Obie. He’s looking for an adult-only home.

“We hope this year our message ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’ comes across loud and clear.

Malamute Brody needs a new forever home. Can you help? He's at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe - Credit: Dogs Trust

Brody

Malamute, aged one.

Brody will melt your heart with his big friendly nature. He has a fabulous temperament, wanting to say 'hello' to everyone he meets. He’s friendly with other dogs but can be too-much for some so would need to be the only dog in the home. He could live with children aged 11 and above.

“With demand at an all-time high, we would really encourage people to make sure now is the right time to welcome a dog into your family.

“Dog ownership is wonderful and we’re simply asking that people are sure they are ready for the long-term commitment that comes with it.

Can you give Poppy her forever home? She's at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe - Credit: Dogs Trust

Poppy

Crossbreed, aged four.

Poppy is a very sweet girl who craves attention and reassurance. She is very affectionate and is looking for a family who will be happy to share their sofa! She will need quiet walks away from other dogs and would love a home with a lovely big garden or access to a large secure field so she can run around off-lead. She can share her home with children 14 and above.

“With more people at home now because of lockdown and the festive period, they might think it’s the perfect time to get a dog. For some this will be the case, but we’re asking would-be owners how your life will need to change to accommodate your four-legged friend, once lockdown lifts and the festive period is over.

“If you’ve done your research and there is still a dog-shaped space in your life, then it may be the right time for you.

“Take a look at our website, where you can find more details about all the lovely pooches currently in our care who are looking for their forever homes.”

Rocco is waiting for his new home at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe - Credit: Dogs Trust

Rocco

Dogue de Bordeaux, aged six.

Rocco is a lovely, happy boy who enjoys his home comforts. He is learning to be sociable with other dogs so he'll need a family who are willing to continue with his training – luckily he’s a bright spark who is keen to learn.

He travels well in the car and can be left alone for short periods of time. Rocco is looking for an adult-only home with minimal visitors as this worries him. Rocco does have some medical issues that the rehoming centre will discuss with potential new families.

To find out more, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centre/ilfracombe. If you can offer the perfect home to any of the below pooches call Dogs Trust on 0207 837 0006.

Can you Lizzie a home? She's at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe - Credit: Dogs Trust

Lizzie