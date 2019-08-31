Dogs Trust Ilfracombe is looking for a place for Wallace, the two-year-old leggy lurcher to take up space in a home of his own.

Most people think of a lap dog as a small, not too heavy dog, but this is not the case with this gentle giant - who weighs 30kgs - anjd wants nothing more than a comfy lap to lie on.

Elise Watson, re-homing centre manager at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe said: "Wallace makes us laugh so much and it's clear that no one has told him he's too big to be a lap dog - but he doesn't seem to care.

"He'll happily plonk himself down, as long as you're willing to have him use your lap to rest his paws."

Wallace would like an adult only home with no other pets. He likes to have walking buddies but his exuberant play-style can be too much for some dogs, so is best suited as the only dog in the home.

For more information, call 01271 446 058 or visit the re-homing centre at Hazeldene, West Down, Ilfracombe, EX34 8NU