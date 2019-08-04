Terry Smale has organised the event in honour of her dog Treacle and as a thank you for the seven years they had together after she got him from Dogs Trust. The Garden Party will be held at East View, Old Alswear Road, (EX36 4LE) from 11am to 4pm, All are welcome including well-behaved dogs. It will be opened by Reverend David Baker and there will be stalls, a stilt walker, books, cakes and crafts. Ample parking is available. Treacle was aged five when Terry got him from Dogs Trust and he was by her side for seven years. She said: