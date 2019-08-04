Terry Smale has organised the event in honour of her dog Treacle and as a thank you for the seven years they had together after she got him from Dogs Trust.

The Garden Party will be held at East View, Old Alswear Road, (EX36 4LE) from 11am to 4pm, All are welcome including well-behaved dogs.

It will be opened by Reverend David Baker and there will be stalls, a stilt walker, books, cakes and crafts. Ample parking is available.

Treacle was aged five when Terry got him from Dogs Trust and he was by her side for seven years.

She said: "He was wonderful, my life was turned around; I got out a lot more, met more people, had more exercise and had a wonderful companion and best friend as well.

"I can't put into words how much he meant to me and if it had not been for Dogs Trust I would never have met him."

For more information, call Terry on 07908 478832.