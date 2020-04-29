The council is proposing a district-wide Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which could see penalties of £100 issued to anyone breaching restrictions.

The measures will restrict the presence of dogs on Saunton Sands, Woolacombe, Putsborough, Instow, Croyde and Combe Martin beaches during the summer, as well as public places such as sports pitches, the Tarka Trail, Braunton Burrows and Taw Estuary high tide roosting sites.

The council’s strategy and resources committee is recommended to approve a consultation exercise for the proposals when it meets on Monday, May 4.

Once the proposals have gone through the consultation period, they will go back to the council for final approval.

A report to the council from environmental protection lead Andy Cole said: “The Council is aware of the level of concern of some aspects of the community in relation to the level of dog control in their areas. The consultation exercise which this paper seeks approval for, will provide all stakeholders with the opportunity to suggest any additional controls for further consideration by the Council.”

The report adds that advisory dog control signs are disregarded by many, which results in potentially avoidable instances of dog fouling and lack of owner control over their dogs.

The proposals are:

Dog Fouling

– Issue Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) of £100 to people who do not pick up their dog waste in all public areas and on the beaches of Saunton Sands Woolacombe Sands, Putsborough Sands, Instow, Croyde Bay and Combe Martin.

Dog Control

– Issue FPNs of £100 to people who walk or exercise their dogs ‘off lead’ in enclosed children’s play areas.

– Issue FPNs of £100 to people who walk or exercise their dogs ‘off lead’ in public cemeteries.

– Prohibit the presence of dogs on the beaches identified above between Easter Day and September 30, except in designated ‘dog friendly’ areas.

–Issue FPNs of £100 to people who allow their dogs to be present on those beaches – other than being in or travelling to dog friendly areas.

– Require a person to place their dogs on a lead of two metres or less.

– Issue FPNs of £100 to people who do not place their dog on a lead of two metres or less.

Sports Pitches

– Issue FPNs of £100 to people who do not pick up their dog waste from all publicly owned formal sports pitches, or privately owned sports pitches where the owner has requested such controls.

– Prohibit the presence of dogs on all publicly owned formal sports pitches, or privately owned where requested by the owner.

– To issue FPNs of £100 to people who allow their dogs to be present on sports pitches.

Tarka Trail

– Prohibit presence of dogs ‘off lead’ on the Tarka Trail.

– Issue FPNs of £100 to people who walk or exercise their dogs ‘off lead’ on the Tarka Trail.

– Require a person to place their dog(s) on a lead of two metres in length or less.

– Issue FPNs of £100 to people who do not place their dog on lead outlined above.

Braunton Burrows

– Prohibit presence of dogs ‘off lead’ in specific locations in Braunton Burrows at appropriate times of the year.

– Issue FPNs of £100 to people who walk or exercise their dogs ‘off lead’ in these areas at these times.

– Require a person to place their dog(s) on a lead of two metres or less in length.

– Issue FPNs of £100 to people who do not place their dog on lead outlined above.

High Tide Roosting Sites

– Prohibit the presence of dogs in locations identified at appropriate times of the year.

– Issue FPNs of £100 to people who walk or exercise their dogs ‘off lead’ in these areas during these times.

– Require a person to place their dog on a lead of two metres or less in length.

– Issue FPNs of £100 to people who do not place their dog on lead outlined above.