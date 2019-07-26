Much-loved electrician and show joker Billy Byrne was for once lost for words when Frank Antoniazzi from Combe Martin arrived on the High Bickington set where the team is helping Lucy and Jan Collins and their five children. Two of the couple's triplet daughters have a rare kidney disease meaning they need dialysis in Bristol several days a week and so one of the parents is almost permanently on the motorway - DIY SOS is working to change that. Despite not having spoken for more than half a century, Mr Antoniazzi and Mr Byrne were soon chatting away about the days when they were teacher and pupil at Howard Secondary Modern School in Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire. Mr Byrne, aged 69, was at the school from 1960 to 1965 and he said Mr Antoniazzi 'made him a footballer' after putting him in the first year team. Mr Byrne said: