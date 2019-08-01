The BBC cameras were rolling as Lucy and Jan Collins and their five children were introduced to the home they left more than a week ago. Two of the couple's triplet daughters have a rare kidney disease meaning they need dialysis in Bristol several days a week and so one of the parents is almost permanently on the motorway. In nine days the Big Build and hundreds of local trades people and volunteers, who all gave their time and services for free, have changed all that. Now, six-year-old Daisy and Amber can have dialysis at home, plus the team has transformed the inside of the house to create more storage space for essential medical equipment. There is also more space for the rest of the family, including their fellow triplet Loa and brothers Hadley and Kenneth, meaning the family can be a unit again. The exact details of the transformation will not be revealed until the show airs on the BBC, expected to be sometime next year. It was an emotional moment as Jan and Lucy thanked all those who had helped and then mingled with the crowd to chat to their saviours. A host of trades and businesses have helped out with everything from cleaning and furniture removal to landscaping and plastering. Darren Baglow, of the Brilliant Cleaning Company, said: