Jan and Lucy Collins and their children thank all those who worked on the DIY SOS Big Build to help make their house a home again.

The BBC cameras were rolling as Lucy and Jan Collins and their five children were introduced to the home they left more than a week ago.

Two of the couple's triplet daughters have a rare kidney disease meaning they need dialysis in Bristol several days a week and so one of the parents is almost permanently on the motorway.

In nine days the Big Build and hundreds of local trades people and volunteers, who all gave their time and services for free, have changed all that.

Now, six-year-old Daisy and Amber can have dialysis at home, plus the team has transformed the inside of the house to create more storage space for essential medical equipment.

The assembled trades and volunteers that worked on the DIY SOS Big Build at High Bickington applaud the Collins family.

There is also more space for the rest of the family, including their fellow triplet Loa and brothers Hadley and Kenneth, meaning the family can be a unit again.

The exact details of the transformation will not be revealed until the show airs on the BBC, expected to be sometime next year.

It was an emotional moment as Jan and Lucy thanked all those who had helped and then mingled with the crowd to chat to their saviours.

A host of trades and businesses have helped out with everything from cleaning and furniture removal to landscaping and plastering.

Everyone who worked on the DIY SOS Big Build at High Bickington is filmed heading to the location for the big reveal.

Darren Baglow, of the Brilliant Cleaning Company, said: "It's been a pleasure to do it for the family as they have been driving up and down the motorway every single week and it makes you feel grateful that you have done something nice to help them out."

Of the inside of the house, he said: "It's absolutely amazing. It's definitely got the Lawrence Llewellyn Bowen touch."

DIY SOS team member and Devonian Julian 'Jules' Perryman spoke to the Gazette about the build.

He said: "Any time there's children involved it gives a different outlook to it, but every job we do is a deserving case."

Devonian and DIY SOS team member Jules Perryman and members of North Devon Removals and Storage.

Mr Perryman could, of course, not reveal any details of the interior, but he said it gave the family more space and the ability to dialyse at home meant the family was getting a massive chunk of its daily life back.

Others who helped included soldiers from 24 Commando Royal Engineers at RMB Chivenor, who used their leave time to help out. Many of them have trades such as carpenters and plasterers, but they also worked on the groundworks, labouring and any other jobs that were needed.

The army of helpers was kept going by volunteers from Tesco Extra and Rose Lane Barnstaple stores, which donated tea, coffee, cakes and refreshments, as well as staff to serve them up throughout the build.

Many other companies donated food and many local people arrived at the site with cakes and refreshments.

Barnstaple Tesco Extra and Rose Lane stores provided teas, coffees, cakes and refreshments throughout the DIY SOS Big Build at High Bickington.

The Brilliant Cleaning Company cleaned the house daily during the build and did the final clean.

Plasterers Leigh Maidment and Adam Coles of CM Drylining Ltd and Adam Payne of Adam Payne Drylining and Plastering, who all worked on the DIY SOS Big Build at High Bickington.

Members of 24 Commando Royal Engineers from Chivenor used some of their leave to work on the DIY SOS Big Build at High Bickington.

Jamie Storey and Emma Tucker from Barnstaple Jewsons, which provided many of the raw materials for the DIY SOS Big Build at High Bickington.

Paul Silk and Rob Salmon of Steve Bristow Stone Masonry, which provided some of the kitchen and bathroom fittings for the North Devon DIY SOS.

The DIY SOS Big Build prepares for the grand reveal at High Bickington.

