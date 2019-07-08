The BBC show will help Lucy and Jan Collins and their five children by transforming their home with a big build in just nine days. Presenter Nick Knowles and the team will be supported by hundreds of local trades people who have volunteered their time to help solve the family's nightmare. Lucy and Jan are the parents of six-year-old triplet daughters, Lola, Daisy and Amber, but sadly Daisy and Amber both have an incurable rare kidney disease. Daisy needs dialysis at Bristol Children's Hospital four days a week and Amber will soon need it too. That means one of the parents is taken away from the family throughout the week for the four hour around trip to Bristol and the treatment. The couple also have sons Hadley, aged two and Kenneth, aged five, and they all live in a small three bedroom house at High Bickington. The DIY SOS team plan to convert the garage into a home dialysis centre so Daisy and Amber can be treated at home. The build is set to start on July 23 and it is understood the show is likely to be aired next year. The builders will also create more storage space for all the medication the triplets need, as well as make more space in the house for the rest of the family. On Wednesday (July 3) a trades day at the location saw around 200 traders and business representatives turn up to offer their services. Project manager Mark Millar, a familiar face from the show, told the Gazette: