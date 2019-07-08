The BBC show will help Lucy and Jan Collins and their five children by transforming their home with a big build in just nine days.

Presenter Nick Knowles and the team will be supported by hundreds of local trades people who have volunteered their time to help solve the family's nightmare.

Lucy and Jan are the parents of six-year-old triplet daughters, Lola, Daisy and Amber, but sadly Daisy and Amber both have an incurable rare kidney disease.

Daisy needs dialysis at Bristol Children's Hospital four days a week and Amber will soon need it too.

That means one of the parents is taken away from the family throughout the week for the four hour around trip to Bristol and the treatment.

The couple also have sons Hadley, aged two and Kenneth, aged five, and they all live in a small three bedroom house at High Bickington.

The DIY SOS team plan to convert the garage into a home dialysis centre so Daisy and Amber can be treated at home.

The build is set to start on July 23 and it is understood the show is likely to be aired next year.

The builders will also create more storage space for all the medication the triplets need, as well as make more space in the house for the rest of the family.

On Wednesday (July 3) a trades day at the location saw around 200 traders and business representatives turn up to offer their services.

Project manager Mark Millar, a familiar face from the show, told the Gazette: "This build really needs to happen. One parent is away from the children all the time so we need to get them both home so that this family can become a strong unit again.

"The only way that's going to happen is by the community coming together and turning this house into a home for them."

Mr Millar said once again the response from Devon had been amazing, but the job itself would prove challenging.

He said: "We have a sloping site and it's going to throw us a few problems. There are seven people in this house and it's quite small and we have an awful lot of medical equipment so we are going to have to work very hard to make this work."

Traders from across North Devon have offered their services. They include Nick Phillips, of Phillips Fencing, who said: "people needed help and it's worthy.

"I don't mind putting myself out and I have had a lot of help over my years here."

Stuart Radley, a tiler from Woolacombe, said: "We watch the show and I said years ago if it came around this area I would offer my services.

"It will just be carnage for a few days and then it will be done."

Colm Fay, another tiler from Wembworthy, added: "It's very local to here, which is why I am here, plus my wife volunteered because she fancies meeting Nick Knowles!"

Tiling and bathroom fitter Steve King, from Barnstaple, said he loved the show and watching people giving something back.

He added: "I saw the message on Facebook and I signed up because I wanted the opportunity to give something back - it's not all about profit and greed and it's rare you get the opportunity."