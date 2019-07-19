We NEED help with General Builders & Carpenters for our Big Build in Barnstaple next week! Can you help?! Please email: diysosbarnstaple@bbc.co.uk



Please RT @MrNickKnowles — DIY SOS (@DIYSOS) July 19, 2019

The heart-warming BBC show presented by Nick Knowles will try and improve the lives of Lucy and Jan Collins and their children by transforming their home in just nine days.

Two of their six-year-old triplet daughters, Daisy and Amber, have an incurable kidney disease and the build aims to make it possible for them to have dialysis at home - currently their parents have to take them to Bristol four days a week for treatment.

But the DIY SOS team have just tweeted this afternoon (Friday, July 19) to say the marathon project still needs general builders and carpenters.

The build begins on Tuesday (July 23) and the plan is to convert the garage into a home dialysis centre so Daisy and Amber can be treated at home.

Storage space will also be created to store all the medication they need and the team also intends to make better use of the rest fo the small three-bedroom house.

It is hoped this will improve the lives of Lucy and Jan, triplets Lola, Daisy and Amber plus two sons Hadley and Kenneth.

If you can help by offering your services, please email diysosbarnstaple@bbc.co.uk .