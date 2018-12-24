Notice is hereby given that it is the intention of the Torridge District Council to make an order pursuant to Section 32, 35 and 35A of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 (`the 1982 Act’), The Traffic Management Act 2004 and all other enabling powers regulating the use of the following parking places. The Order will prescribe the hours of charging, the permitted class of vehicles, the charges and the conditions on which the parking places may be used.

A copy of the proposed Order, including the following parking places may be inspected at the offices of Torridge District Council at Riverbank House, Chanters Road, Bideford, Devon, EX39 2QG, during normal hours, as well as online at https://www.torridge.gov.uk/Consultations

Any person wishing to object to the proposals as herein advertised or make any representation may do so only by writing to the Parking Services Manager, Torridge District Council, Riverbank House, Bideford, Devon EX39 2QG, such objections and representations to be received before 1 1 th February 2019. If objecting to the proposals, the grounds for objecting must be specified.