Stephen Miller started claiming benefits legitimately but his mobility improved after a change in his medication and he failed to report the change to the authorities. He claimed disability living allowance for almost three years between October 2015 and July 2018 before a benefits investigation was carried out. Miller, 62, of Mill on the Mole, South Molton, admitted failing to report a change of circumstance and was conditionally discharged by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court. The judge ordered an inquiry under the Proceeds of Crime Act which may result in assets being seized to repay the taxpayer. He said: