Devonshire Motors welcomes Hyundai and Isuzu

Published: 4:00 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 4:17 PM July 1, 2021

In June Devonshire Motors also welcomed Mitsubishi Motors in the UK’s Paul Alexander as its new aftersales operations manager - Credit: Devonshire Motors

Devonshire Motors has completed a double with the addition of Hyundai Motor UK and Isuzu UK franchises to its new and used car retail operation in Barnstaple, Devon.

The award-winning business has taken on the Korean brand and Japanese pick-up specialist in a move that sees the two new brands join the existing Mitsubishi franchise and Honda Aftersales franchise at the business’s showroom on Braunton Road, Barnstaple.

Hyundai sales from the site will get underway in August while Isuzu retail operations got underway in April.

The Isuzu logo - Credit: Devonshire Motors

In June Devonshire Motors also welcomed Mitsubishi Motors in the UK’s Paul Alexander as its new aftersales operations manager, hailing the move as the start of a ‘major transitional period’ for the business. Alexander, who worked for Mitsubishi UK for 25 years in roles ranging from product quality investigator to aftersales field operations manager, joined the Barnstaple-based award-winning retailer to work with the existing team as the new franchises are added, and to ensure that Devonshire Motors continue to have access to the very best technical experience available.

Hyundai Motor UK will expand its electric vehicle (EV) offering with the launch of its new EV-only Ioniq range – starting with the Ioniq 5 hatchback – while Isuzu hopes Devonshire Motors will be one of 10 new franchise partners in 2021 delivering growth with its new D-Max pick-up.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Devonshire Motors Dealer Principal Nathan Tomlinson said: “We’ve been working very hard behind the scenes for well over a year now, working to bring Paul into our team to ensure we continue to provide the very best aftercare – and then to make the necessary plans for the two new brand partnerships, Hyundai and Isuzu.”

The Hyundai logo - Credit: Devonshire Motors

“Hyundai need no introduction when it comes to innovation and technology, with an incredible range of vehicles covering almost every need, including electric vehicles with up to 300 mile range that can plug-in or self-charge.”

“As one of only a small number of EVA (Electric Vehicle Approved) dealerships the team here at Devonshire Motors can provide expert EV support. We’re delighted to be able to bring Hyundai back to the area and provide our local community with new car options that are both exciting and future-proof.”

“With Isuzu we were keen to be able to offer the very latest pick-up product. Pick-up trucks are vital to our local area, with many families relying on a hard-working vehicle for their livelihood and day to day business. The 2021 Isuzu D-Max is a completely brand new pick-up truck and currently the only one to meet future legislation targets.”

Devonshire Motors is a winner of the AM Awards’ Best Dealership, Best Aftersales Performance, Excellence in Customer Service and Mitsubishi Motors in the UK dealer of the year five times. It was also the top-ranked business in the AM Best UK Dealerships To Work For employee satisfaction survey 2019.

To find out more about Devonshire Motors visit their showroom on Braunton road, Barnstaple. Or visit www.devonshire-motors.co.uk