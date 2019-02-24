The total of £25,154.96 will help the charity care for more than 500 families, providing respite care and short breaks, as well as emergency, palliative and end-of-life care from its three hospices in North Devon, North Somerset and Cornwall.

Devonshire Homes has donated £50 to the charity for every open-market sale during 2017 and 2018.

In addition, the Devonshire Homes team has also backed the charity by taking part in a variety of fundraising events including cycle challenges, fun runs and coffee mornings.

Procurement and specification manager Nigel Bowditch took to the skies in 2017, skydiving from 15,000ft to raise over £2,000 for Children’s Hospice South West.

The following year, Devonshire Homes pledged further funds to sponsor Barnstaple-based paediatric nurse Lorraine Langmead, who provides vital support for children and their families at a difficult time.

Mhairi Bass-Carruthers, corporate partnerships fundraiser for Children’s Hospice South West, said: “This fantastic fundraising by Devonshire Homes will make such a big difference to Children’s Hospice South West and the families the charity supports across the South West.

“We need around £10million a year to run our three hospices in North Devon, North Somerset, and Cornwall and receive just a fraction of this in government funding – 14 per cent in 2017/18.

“We simply couldn’t do what we do without the support of companies such as Devonshire Homes and their brilliant staff.”

Jane Pearce, sales and marketing director at Devonshire Homes, added: “We are delighted to announce that we’ve raised over £25,000 for Children’s Hospice South West over the last two years.

“The charity delivers an incredible service to children and parents and Devonshire Homes are pleased to have raised a significant amount to help the charity continue providing their amazing support in the region.”