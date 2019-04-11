The Transport Capital Programme for 2019/20 was approved by the council’s cabinet on Wednesday (April, 10).

The programme aims to deliver infrastructure across Devon, as well as encourage sustainable travel and encourage more environmentally-friendly modes of travel, such as walking, cycling and public transport.

Among the major schemes in North Devon is the upgrade of the North Devon Link Road, of which DCC has budgeted £2.8 million for the year. Preparatory work for a full business case will continue after an outline case was approved last summer.

The full case is expected to be submitted to the Department for Transport for approval in August 2020.

Designs are being drawn up for a planning application for a pedestrian and cycle bridge between Seven Brethren and Larkbear in Barnstaple which will support the development of an east-west cycle route across the town.

Pedestrian crossing improvements will also be carried out in Landkey Road in Barnstaple.

DCC leader John Hart said: “This is a good news story for Devon as this programme will support economic growth, encourage sustainable transport and help achieve the objectives of the Air Quality Management plans developed in partnership with district councils.

“The county is good at working with partners and securing external funding, and a number of schemes in this year’s programme are either ready for construction or are in the stages of advanced design.”

Other projects include a £10,000 project to improve the forecourt at Barnstaple’s train station.

The programme of improvements in Devon uses a range of grant funding including the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership Growth Deal, Housing Infrastructure Fund, National Productivity Investment Fund, Growth and Housing, Safer Roads Fund, Large Local Majors Fund and Major Road Network.