Made up of mainly Ford and Ford-based derivatives, the collection has been amassed from the early 1960s to the present day by Rodney and his son, Steve.

The family is now looking to pursue other business interests and are dispersing of the entire collection.

Many of the tractors on offer are rare and high value examples, for example a 1963 Doe Triple D which has been a part of the collection for the past ten years and is estimated to sell for £50,000 - £60,000.

Also included is a Doe 130, which is the last-ever model of this type produced by Ernest Doe, dating from the late 1960’s is set to sell for £60,000 - £70,000.

Amongst the newer, but equally sought-after options for collectors, are a 1980 County 1474, set to sell for £50,000 - £60,000; a 1996 Case IH 1455XL showing just over 3,500 hours and one of the few non-Ford tractors which is estimated to make £30,000 - £40,000 and a 1989 Ford TW-35 which could make between £25,000 - £30,000.

Alongside the tractors there are also a series of ploughs, implements and tractor-related spares.

Oliver Godfrey, director at Cheffins, said: “The Cowle Collection is set to be as exciting for collectors as last year’s Paul Cable sale.

“With a variation of both vintage and newer, classic models, this sale is set to draw enthusiasts from across Europe.

“The tractors on offer have been beautifully maintained and set the bar for some of the best Ford and Ford variant vintage examples still in existence.

“The market for classic and vintage tractors continues to be buoyant, with record prices paid year-on-year.

“Classic examples from the 1980s and 1990s are now quickly catching up with values achieved for the older examples and we expect the versions of these on offer to really stand out.

“With a fantastic eye for the best in class, Rodney and Steve’s collection is set to be one of the biggest private vintage sales of the year.”

The sale will take place on Saturday, May 4, with a viewing opportunity on Friday, May 3, at Great Punchardon Farm, Winkleigh, Devon, EX19 8DJ.

For more information please visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.