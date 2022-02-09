A Devon Tourism Award is on the menu for The Nectary Restaurant 

Quince Honey Farm in South Molton is delighted to announce that The Nectary Restaurant has been selected as a finalist in the Devon Tourism Awards 2021-22 in the Café/Tearoom of the Year category.

The team at Quince are very proud to have been selected for this award as it shows that The Nectary Restaurant has become a destination in its own right. With its delicious homemade meals, Sunday roasts, light bites, afternoon teas, cakes, and drinks, it has built up a loyal following and is very popular with locals and tourists alike.

Fancy treating yourself to some High Tea at the Nectary Restaurant? - Credit: Quince Honey Farm

The light and airy restaurant offers something to suit all tastes, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options available. Care has been taken by talented Head Chef, Greg Tyler, to source ingredients locally where possible. Undoubtedly the most local product being Quince’s own honey. Whether on a scone with clotted cream, spread over a slice of toast, as a sweetener in tea or coffee, or incorporated into a homemade dish, it certainly adds a unique element to The Nectary Restaurant’s menu.

Pulled Pork nachos - one of the Nectary Restaurant's many mouth-watering options - Credit: Quince Honey Farm

The cooked breakfasts are a firm favourite with the regulars and the Sunday roasts are fast becoming very popular. Plans are developing for the coming year to host evening meals and events to really broaden The Nectary Restaurant’s appeal. The first being a special evening Valentine’s Meal on Friday, February 11, that features a tantalizing menu, handmade and prepared by Greg and his team.

Belly Pork - Credit: Quince Honey Farm

This recognition from the Devon Tourism Awards offers a very welcome boost in what has been a challenging time for tourism and hospitality businesses. The Quince Honey Farm team now eagerly awaits to find out which colour award they will receive in an online ceremony held on March 10.



