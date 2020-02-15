The promoters behind Devon Sessions all live in the town and have offered to stage a night of top house music and DJs with all profits going towards the Power the Plough appeal to save the centre.

At the end of January The Plough announced it was in financial difficulties due to rising costs and launched an urgent £30,000 appeal to try and stabilise its finances.

The Devon Sessions gang of Clark Bonfield, Matt Kerley and Lee Daniel are keen to help the venue after sell out local shows in their first year at RHS Garden Rosemoor, Highbullen Hotel and The Plough for New Year's Eve.

The Plough gig will take place on Saturday, May 9, Torrington Carnival night and feature a host of DJ-ing talent.

This will include Andy Manston of major dance music network Clockwork Orange, who has agreed to do the event for his expenses only, together with a host of guest DJs.

In the run up to the event it is also planned to stage a competition to search for a female DJ to play on the night, with details to follow on the Devon Sessions Facebook page.

Matt told the Gazette: "We are all from Torrington and The Plough is important to us and to our families.

"One hundred per cent of the profits that we take will go back into The Plough."

Clark added: "Using our platform we want to get the other promoters we work with involved and to share as well and attract attention to this cause."

Plough director Richard Wolfenden Brown is delighted with the help, as well as the appeal response so far, which has seen £23,000 raised in just 12 days.

He said: "This has inspired us to think that other artists might be able to do fundraising events for The Plough and we are already getting various offers.

"And Geoffrey Cox has written to me to say he would do a fundraising night for The Plough that would raise between £20,000 and £30,000."

If you would like to support the appeal, go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/power-the-plough. Visit the Devon Sessions Facebook page to keep up to date with the big house DJ night in May.