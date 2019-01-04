At 16 years old, Angus the Jack Russell Terrier is the oldest resident at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe.

He is now looking for a second chance at happiness to spend his twilight years in a loving new home.

His owner signed up for the charity’s Canine Card Care Scheme, meaning Dogs Trust will look after the dog should the worst happen.

Rogan Quinn, rehoming centre assistant manager at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe, said: “It’s always sad when older dogs come to us after their whole world has changed but Angus is slowly starting to come out of his shell and has been placed in a temporary foster home so he can continue to enjoy the home comforts he is used to.

“We are looking for a calm and quiet home for Angus with owners who’ll give him plenty of time to settle in and allow his true character to shine through.

“He has built a wonderful bond with his foster carer and enjoys a couple of short walks a day, followed by 40 winks in his bed.

“We know we can’t fill the space left by his beloved owner, only a new caring family can do that.

“But we hope it won’t be long before a new owner comes forward and gives him the love he deserves very soon.”

Canine Care Card holders receive a wallet-sized card which acts in a similar way to an organ donor card and notifies people of their wishes for their dogs, should anything happen to them.

Dogs Trust works hard to match every dog with a responsible, loving home.

If for any reason a dog takes a while to be rehomed, owners can rest assured that Dogs Trust never puts a healthy dog to sleep and will care for them for the rest of their lives.

To find out more about the Canine Care Card scheme, please contact Amy Bingham at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe on 0330 303 0292.