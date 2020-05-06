Devon Libraries has been engaging with many users online during lockdown but for those who are not internet users there has been no interaction apart from telephone calls.

So staff are hoping the great bunting project will involve them too and are inviting people to take their bundles of bunting to their local library as soon as they are out of lockdown.

Many people rely on libraries for social interaction. For many older and isolated customers, staff have been a friendly voice at the end of the telephone in recent weeks.

They have been in regularly contact with our most vulnerable customers providing information, support and calling for a friendly chat.

Online there has been book groups, Lego clubs and creative challenges via library social media accounts.

There are also free e-books and audio books, online magazines and access to music, Ancestry Library Edition, Medici.TV and online reference resources for all library members via the Devon Libraries website.

The bunting project is a way of helping everyone feel a part of the community under lockdown and for everyone to look forward to a brighter (bunting decorated) future.

How to make your bunting: Contributors are being asked to make triangular flag bunting with dimensions of five inches across the top and six inches from the top to bottom.

You can use any fabric, single or double layered, in any colour and sew, glue or staple depending on your level of skill!

Once the lockdown is lifted and libraries reopen you can deliver your bunting flags to your local library.

If you are housebound just give your library a call and they will arrange for a volunteer to come and collect the flags from you.

The Bunting Project is just one of the activities being organised by Libraries Unlimited.

For more information and full contact details for your local library go to https://www.devonlibraries.org.uk/web/arena .