This picture of the 1985 Witheridge to Jubilee Inn stretch of the Ramblesr Walk Around Britain to mark its 50th anniversary has won the nostalgia category in the Devon Ramblers Roam Sweet Roam lockdown competition.

North Devon Ramblers member Joan Long won the Ramblers of the 1970s or 1980s category with her picture from 1985.

It showed the North Devon group taking part in the Witheridge to Jubilee Inn section of the Ramblers 50th Jubilee Walk around Britain.

The other category was Roam Sweet Roam and the competition was part of the Ramblers Roam Sweet Home initiative during lockdown.

All Ramblers group walks remain suspended due to the pandemic, but since lockdown eased members have been taking on local walks with up to five friends.

Mrs Long, who is the North Devon group chairman, said they hoped to be able to enjoy some of their scheduled walks programme later in the summer.

She said: “Our members are also keen to get back into the social side of the group. Especially for those living alone the company of others on our walks and at our monthly coffee mornings is as important as their enjoyment of our beautiful countryside and the health aspect of walking.”

Find out more about the group and keep up to date at www.ramblers.org.uk/north-devon .