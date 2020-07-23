All shops have the power to refuse entry to anyone who is not abiding by the new Covid-19 legislation.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been given powers to issue a £100 fixed penalty notice to rule breakers, but have said they will take an education and engagement approach with enforcement as a final option.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said: “Our approach will be similar to that already seen with face coverings being mandatory for those travelling on public transport.

“We will be engaging and educating the public with enforcement as a final option. It is disappointing if my officers are having to give a £100 fixed penalty notice to any member of the public for refusing to comply with the legislation.

“My hope is that everyone will be socially responsible and play their part in keeping our residents and many tourists in our region safe.”

Visitor numbers across the region are seeing considerable increases as the peninsula’s shops, pubs, holiday parks and campsites have re-opened.

ACC Mayhew added: “It’s important we support our economy as it looks to restart and we come together as communities at a critically important time for the tourist industry.

“But that needs to be done safely. Many of our businesses have taken extraordinary measures to increase safety to the public, and wearing a face covering is the next step to reducing risk.

“Covid has not gone away and the responsibility for wearing a face covering sits with an individual.

“We know shops have already been managing customers effectively, so we hope everyone will adapt to the new measure and play their part in a creating a safer society.”