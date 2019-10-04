Andrea Davis, Devon County Council's (DCC) cabinet member for infrastructure, development and waste, said all residual waste is now going to energy recovery facilities, where it can be used to create heat and energy.

The news comes alongside draft figures for recycling rates in 2018/19, which show Devon recycles 56 per cent of its household waste - an increase of two per cent on 2017/18.

Torridge has seen the biggest increase in recycling in 2018/19, jumping from 41.2 per cent up to 51.3 per cent following the introduction of a fortnightly residual waste collection and separate recycling collections.

Recycling rates in North Devon have increased by 0.1 per cent to 45.6 per cent.

Devon is also throwing away less 'dustbin' waste. 156,424 tonnes were collected in 2018/19, 6,472 tonnes less than the previous year.

Councillor Davis said: "I would like to thank the residents of Devon for their efforts in producing less waste and improving their recycling helping to conserve valuable resources.

"Working in partnership with the district councils, we have seen a real change in how household waste is managed across Devon and this has been supported by the £1.1million disposal savings that the Devon County Council has shared with the district councils as a result of these changes - this is good for the planet and for the public purse.

"I am pleased to also report that none of the residual waste collected by the district councils goes to landfill, it all goes to energy recovery facilities and [is] used to create heat and electricity. This means reduced carbon dioxide and methane emissions and therefore a reduced impact on climate change."