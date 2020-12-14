German prisoners of war during the Second World War, on the beach at Westward Ho! German prisoners of war during the Second World War, on the beach at Westward Ho!

During the Second World War there were several prison camps in the North Devon area including Bideford, Holsworthy, Beaworthy and – a little further afield – Tiverton, now the Petroc campus.

Sarah Ferguson, a third year undergraduate history student at the University of Plymouth, is hoping to speak to anyone who has memories of these prisoners as part of her final year dissertation.

She would like to hear from anyone who was a prisoner themselves, their families or indeed anyone locally who knew or had dealings with the PoWs during or after the war.

Many of the German prisoners were employed or billeted to local farms from around 1944 to 1948, after which it is estimated around 24,000 remained in the UK and did not return to Germany.

Paperwork for a German POW called A Schnepper billeted out to a farm at Bideford just after the Second World War. Paperwork for a German POW called A Schnepper billeted out to a farm at Bideford just after the Second World War.

As there were several working on Devon farms, it is expected that a significant portion of this figure would have likely been prisoners who stayed locally.

Although some were kept in camps, such as Holsworthy, and transported to the farms each day, many were billeted at the farms and worked without supervision.

Sarah said: “Billeting became the more favoured option and after the end of the war an increasing number of prisoners were billeted.

“However, it was not until the end of 1946 or early 1947 (over a year after the war had ended) that prisoners were allowed to socialise and obtained freedom to leave the camp without guards.

“I am particularly interested in British attitudes towards the prisoners of war, their employment whilst held in camps and after the end of the war as well as their socialisation with the PoWs.

“I am hoping to carry out some informal interviews or discussions with people who would be willing, able, and happy to share their experiences.

“This could be German prisoners themselves, their wives and family members, those who employed them during and after the war and/or their family members also, or anyone with an experience they would like to share.”

“Prisoner captivity was a large part of the Second World War and various experiences of British soldiers have been shared over the years. However, the experiences of the German PoWs within Devon are lesser known but are a significant part of our history.”

Anyone who contacts Sarah would be given full details of how their interviews would be used and their names would be acknowledged or remain confidential if they wished.

If you can share any memories of German prisoners of war in Devon, please email dissertationresearch2020@gmail.com .