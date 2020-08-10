Enjoy madcap fun in two Entertainingly Wild short films by Rob Pudner of Entertainingly Different and Kim Insull of Really Wild Learning for the 2020 Summer Reading Challenge in Devon with Libraries Unlimited. Enjoy madcap fun in two Entertainingly Wild short films by Rob Pudner of Entertainingly Different and Kim Insull of Really Wild Learning for the 2020 Summer Reading Challenge in Devon with Libraries Unlimited.

Entertainingly Different aka performer Rob Pudner and Great Torrington-based Really Wild Learning’s Kim Insull have teamed up to create two shorts films called Entertainingly Wild.

The shows were filmed in Jubilee Meadow, Torrington and are jam packed with puppets songs, stories, two specially written poems by Rebecca Lowe and a selection of real live animals.

The duo were asked by libraries operator Libraries Unlimited to contribute something to the annual reading challenge, which this year has the theme of The Silly Squad.

Their antics have been streamed across all 50 library Facebook pages on Friday mornings attracting thousands of views and are still available for the whole family to enjoy.

Enjoy madcap fun in two Entertainingly Wild short films by Rob Pudner of Entertainingly Different and Kim Insull of Really Wild Learning for the 2020 Summer Reading Challenge in Devon with Libraries Unlimited. Enjoy madcap fun in two Entertainingly Wild short films by Rob Pudner of Entertainingly Different and Kim Insull of Really Wild Learning for the 2020 Summer Reading Challenge in Devon with Libraries Unlimited.

Rob said: “It has been great fun working together, whilst adhering to social distance guidelines of course.

“We have been able to reach out to our audiences and each other’s and it is good to know we have been able to raise smiles, laughs and spirits at what has been a difficult time for everyone.”

For more information on this year’s reading challenge and to sign up go to www.sillysquad.co.uk .