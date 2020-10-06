Journalism matters more than ever in a pandemic, when there is a pressing need for accurate information from trusted sources.

Journalism matters more than ever in lockdown, when those excluded from digital news by age, social status or choice, rely on the arrival of their paper to keep in touch.

At the North Devon Gazette we felt keenly our responsibility to keep you informed, to keep readers connected and to support local businesses.

So we provided verified news, data and explainers on the Covid-19 outbreak to our readers in whatever forms they wanted it - in print, online, via social media and newsletters.

We highlighted the amazing work being done by residents and we called out national and local authorities when we were justified in saying that their response was not good enough.

We were there with you and you were there with us in huge numbers, supporting us by reading and buying papers and visiting our website. Thank you.

We will need each other to get through this. We promise to keep you informed and to keep fighting on the issues that matter to you. And in return, we’d like you to do something for us.

Our industry has set out proposals for how the government can help us out by reducing the huge imbalance in bargaining power between the news media and the giant tech companies, which free-ride on our valuable content. You can read more about these at http://www.newsmediauk.org/ .

If you prefer to read in print, guarantee a copy by taking out a subscription. You can do this by calling 01603 772138 or emailing readerservices@archant.co.uk .

If you are reading on your smartphone, laptop or tablet, you can help by pledging a one-off or recurring amount to support our journalism. Just click on the ‘Become A Supporter’ box on our site.

Email or write to your MP and ask them to put pressure on the government to implement these proposals.

For North Devon, write to Selaine Saxby MP, Church House, Church Lane, Barnstaple, EX31 1DE. Email selaine.saxby.mp@parliament.uk .

For Torridge, write to Geoffrey Cox MP, First Floor, Lockyer House, Paddons Row, Tavistock, PL19 0HF or email tellgeoffrey@geoffreycox.co.uk .