The special event will be held at County Hall on International Women’s Day, Friday March 8.

It will honour those who have gone beyond. the call of duty to help others, have made a difference in their communities, or have achieved excellence in their field of expertise.

The event will be hosted by Braunton ward member and chair of Devon County Council, Councillor Caroline Chugg, and nominees will be treated to afternoon tea at County Hall.

In her inauguration speech last May Councillor Chugg pledged to recognise ‘women who have achieved’ in the community.

Councillor Chugg said: “In every corner of our county there are women who work under the radar, who work tirelessly to improve the lives of others and who deserve to be recognised for what they do.

“We want to know about those women, particularly those who haven’t previously been recognised or acknowledged.

“So, if you know someone who has helped you or you are a friend, colleague or family member of someone you feel has made a difference in your community please tell us, we want to know about her.”

You can nominate your ‘Women of the Community’ online here at http://devon.cc/-m0i9 or pick up a nomination postcard in your local library.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, February 18.