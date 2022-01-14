News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Specialist fire crews rescue horse trapped in ditch

Jim Parker

Published: 11:19 AM January 14, 2022
Specialist animal rescue crews from the Devon Fire Service helped rescue a Cob horse which had become trapped in a ditch.

The incident happened at 6.26pm on Wednesday January 12 in Bratton Fleming. 

A vet was also in attendance, The horse was removed from the two-metre deep using spades to dig it out. It was eventually left in the care of the vet and its owners. 

