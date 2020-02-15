The met office has issued yellow warnings for wind and rain from 10am today until 9pm tomorrow (Sunday).

Homes and business could be damaged and there could be flooding in some areas.

Driving conditions will be difficult due to rain spray and heavy winds.

Travellers should expect delays to public transport services due to the poor weather conditions.

There could also be power cuts and other services may be knocked out by the storm.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: "Storm Dennis will bring another very unsettled spell of weather this weekend with a risk of flooding, particularly in parts of England and Wales.

"Following Storm Ciara last weekend and further spells of rain this week, the ground is already saturated in places.

"With Storm Dennis bringing further heavy and persistent rain over the weekend, there is a risk of significant impacts from flooding, including damage to property and a danger to life from fast flowing floodwater.

"Our advice is to keep an eye on the latest weather forecast and weather warnings for your area and to follow the safety advice from officials."