The hot weather is expected to last until at least Friday and most of the UK is under a yellow weather warning of storms on Thursday and Friday.

Today (Wednesday, June 24) temperatures are forecast to hit 30 degrees in Barnstaple and 26 degrees in Exeter, while temps in Honiton right now are 27 degrees and in Exmouth.

It will stay warm but temperatures are expected to come down a little on Thursday and a little more on Friday, to closer to 20 degrees.

The UV and pollen indexes are both rated at very high across most areas, with people warned to take care and cover up and use sun cream in the hottest parts of the day.

The Met Office has also warned people to expect hot and humid nights.

It said the thunderstorms are expected to be erratic, with some places seeing little or no rain or storms, other areas might see localised flooding.