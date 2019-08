Devon for Europe volunteers on the beach. Devon for Europe volunteers on the beach.

Devon for Europe volunteers recreated their logo in the sand at Saunton Beach with the phrase 'better together' etched into the sand.

The 40sq metre creation was put together by the group to highlight the benefits of staying in the European Union for the region's beaches.

The event was organised by Bideford woman Teresa Tinsley, who said: "This message on one of our most iconic beaches sends a powerful reminder that we share the seas with our European neighbours, and we need continued cooperation to protect the environment.

"It is thanks to EU-wide standards that more than 95 per cent of our beaches are safe for bathing, with Saunton, Westward Ho! and Woolacombe now all classed as excellent."

Volunteers marking out the design on Saunton Beach. Volunteers marking out the design on Saunton Beach.

The sand message at Saunton was created with the help of Swansea for Europe, who made a similar design on their beach in Wales earlier this year.