PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern:

I Mr S P Murfet do hereby give notice that I have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the variation of a Premises Licence at Broadlands Farm, Saunton Road, Braunton, Devon, EX33 1H and known as On the Road Music Festival..

The application is to 1. Increase the capacity from 1500 to 5000 persons. 2. Amend condition 14 of Annexe 2 to read 'The number of SIA licensed door supervisors employed, shall be in accordance with the following ratio: A minimum of 1 door supervisor will be employed for each 100 customers on site'. 3. Amend condition 28 of Annexe 2 to read 'No deliveries (in relation to licensable activities) to the premises shall take place between 20:00 hours and 08:00 hours.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered. A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority's address during normal office hours. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

Signed

Applicant / on behalf of the applicant

Dated 11 February 2020