Devon County Council approved the 3.99 per cent tax hike as part of its cabinet meeting yesterday (Thursday, February 21).

The rise encompasses a 2.99 per cent hike for general services and an extra one per cent dedicated solely to adult social care.

It means Devon residents will have to fork out an extra £53.10 on their average Band D yearly council tax bill – just over £1 a week – to take the annual Band D charge for Devon’s services to £1,384.29.

The 2019/20 budget provides an extra £11.5million, a 9.4 per cent rise, to be spent on hard-pressed children services, extra spending on adult care and health of £4.5million or two per cent and the budget rises for community, health and environment and highways and infrastructure.

The budget, which will see spending on services rise from £479.4million to almost £494million, was voted for by the ruling Conservatives and the opposition Labour group, with the Liberal Democrats and the Independent Group voting against it.

Proposing the budget, Cllr John Hart, leader of the council, said: “This budget will protect statutory services and support the most vulnerable in the county. It is a good budget for the people of Devon.

“Our social care support for children and our services for children with special needs and disabilities are facing unprecedented demand, and our health and social care services for adults continue to be under immense pressure both in Devon and nationally.

“We have always said our priority is to protect the most vulnerable in our society and I believe this budget will help to do that.

“Our proposed increase will mean an extra £1 a week for the average Band D household and I believe that is justifiable so we can both maintain the services we provide and endeavour to improve them.”

The news comes as police, district councils, and town and parish councils all seek to increase their council tax precepts this year.

Torridge District Council and North Devon Council are both due to sign off their budgets at their respect council meetings on Monday (February 25).

Torridge is proposing a 3.15 per cent increase (£5 per Band D property) and North Devon a 2.99 per cent increase (£5.33 per Band D property).

East Devon Council will also be voting this month on whether to increase its council tax precept by 3.7 per cent (£5 a year per Band D property).