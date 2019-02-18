The county council’s cabinet agreed to the budget on Friday, February 15, which calls for an extra £11.5million to be spent on hard-pressed children services.

Spending on adult care and health will go up by £4.5 million or two per cent and the budgets for community, health and environment and highways and infrastructure will both rise by 0.7 per cent.

The county’s spending on services will rise from £479.4m to almost £494m.

But the extra spending will be partly paid for by an increase of 3.99 per cent in council tax. The rise encompasses a 2.99 per cent hike for general services and an extra one per cent for adult social care. It means Devon residents will have to fork out an extra £53.10 on their average Band D council tax bill – just over £1 a week – to take the annual Band D charge for Devon’s services to £1,384.29. Councillors will vote on February 21 at the next meeting of the full council to ratify and confirm the budget.

Torridge District Council and North Devon Council are both due to sign off their budgets at their respect council meetings on Monday (February 25).

Torridge is proposing a 3.15 per cent increase (£5 per Band D property) and North Devon a 2.99 per cent increase (£5.33 per Band D property)