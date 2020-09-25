There are 11 new cases in East Devon, six in North Devon and one in Torridge, which is the lowest in England.

In the overall table, Torridge is third behind Na h-Eileanan Siar (Outer Hebrides) and the Orkney Islands.

Government statistics show that 365 new cases have been confirmed across the two counties in the past seven days in both pillar 1 data from tests carried out by the NHS and pillar 2 data from commercial partners, compared to 155 new cases confirmed last week.

The number of new cases confirmed in Cornwall has tripled, going from 60 to 179, while Plymouth has seen a small rise from 45 to 74.

In Torbay, cases have increased ninefold to 18, while in the Devon County Council area they have nearly doubled from 48 to 96.

Of the 365 new cases, 179 were in Cornwall, with 11 in East Devon, 50 in Exeter, two in Mid Devon, six in North Devon, 74 in Plymouth, 15 in the South Hams, seven in Teignbridge, 18 in Torbay, one in Torridge, and two in West Devon.

Mid Devon and Torridge have seen a fall in cases compared to the previous week, while numbers for Teignbridge and West Devon have remained the same.

Those four areas, plus North Devon, are among the lowest 10 places in the country in terms of cases per 100,000 population.

Of the 365 new cases confirmed, 303 of the cases have a specimen date of between September 18 and September 24, with some of the other 62 cases dated back to August, although the majority had a specimen date between September 14-17.

By specimen date, the most recent case in Torbay is September 24, Cornwall, Plymouth, Exeter, North Devon, the South Hams, Teignbridge and Torridge from September 23, East Devon and West Devon September 21, and September 17 for Mid Devon.

While the number of cases in Devon have significantly risen, more than half of the cases are linked to students at the University of Exeter, who recently arrived for the start of term already having the virus, and who have inadvertently passed it on to their housemates.

All of the Exeter cases, and their households, are self-isolating and following public health advice, and there is no evidence at this stage of the virus spreading into the wider community.

And while there has been a rise in cases across the region from previous figures, the number of people in hospital with coronavirus has continued to remain relatively low compared to the rest of the country.

In the South West, the figure has risen from 15 as of last Friday to 34 as of today, with only three patients on ventilation.

That figure on Wednesday had risen to 36, and new admissions have fallen from numbers earlier in the week.

The R Rate for the South West is now being estimated as between 1.1 and 1.4,

In total, Torridge has had 71 positive cases, West Devon 81, with 142 in the South Hams, 153 in North Devon, 241 in Mid Devon, 256 in Teignbridge, 294 in East Devon, 338 in Torbay 353 in Exeter, 912 in Plymouth and 1265 in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.