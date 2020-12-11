Covid-19: Devon unlikely to drop down to Tier 1 before Christmas

Published: 5:34 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 4:55 PM December 16, 2020

Devon is unlikely to see a drop down to Tier 1 coronavirus restrictions before Christmas, local people have been warned.

Devon County Council leader Councillor John Hart and Steve Brown, director of Public Health Devon, issued the warnings today (Friday, December 11).

It comes ahead of the government’s review next week of the national tier allocations, and the possibility that some areas in the country could see their current restrictions loosen or tighten further.

Cllr Hart said: “As much as I would like to see restrictions lifted a little in order to support our local tourism and hospitality industry, I fear case numbers are not yet coming down sufficiently to warrant a move to Tier 1.

“In particular, there is still real concern about positivity rates among older people and the pressure this could put on local hospitals.

“I fully recognise that there is a very fine and difficult balance to strike between lives and livelihoods here in Devon.

“If we are to stay in Tier 2 then I would like to see more support from the government for our hard-pressed local businesses, and the hospitality trade in particular.

“I would like to thank all of our local businesses, and the residents of Devon, for their determination in helping to curb the spread of coronavirus, and I urge all of us, to keep up our efforts.”

Mr Brown added: “We are still concerned about positivity rates among older people, and those in care homes, where we’re seeing most cases being asymptomatic.

“The decline in cases that we have seen in recent weeks has started to slow down and numbers are stabilising. We know, from our previous experience in Tier 1, that restrictions at that time did not stop our case numbers rising. I therefore do not believe that we are seeing a sufficient drop in cases yet for the government to decide that Devon should be in Tier 1.

“The start of the vaccination programme is good news, but is not a signal to lower our guard – the virus is still in our communities and will remain so for some months to come.”

They both warned people in the county not to relax their guard over Christmas and to ‘make the right choices’ despite a relaxation of the tier restrictions between December 23 and 27.