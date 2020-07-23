Devon Antenatal & First Aid CIC founder and director Catherine Mchomvu during a baby hub playgroup session. Devon Antenatal & First Aid CIC founder and director Catherine Mchomvu during a baby hub playgroup session.

Devon Antenatal & First Aid CIC is shortlisted for a What’s On 4 Kids Award 2020 in the Best Charity or Not For Profit Community Activity category in recognition for supporting local families as they enter parenthood.

It offers antenatal and postnatal education, first aid courses, classes, support groups and much more.

It would usually operate from The Hub at Boutport Street in Barnstaple but since lockdown all its services have moved online and courses and support groups have been live and interactive via Zoom.

The What’s On 4 Kids Awards celebrate the best children’s activities and leaders across the country as nominated by parents and carers.

An online Devon Antenatal & First Aid CIC session via Zoom during lockdown. An online Devon Antenatal & First Aid CIC session via Zoom during lockdown.

Devon Antenatal founder and director Catherine Mchomvu said they were humbled to be nominated for the third time and especially during such a period of uncertainty.

She said: “I can’t thank my team enough for continuing to work so hard during the pandemic to ensure that we are able to continue supporting families during such a worrying time.

“I am hugely passionate about supporting families during pregnancy, labour, birth and early parenting, and have supported a number of families over the last few months remotely.

“Our online community has grown hugely and I look forward to welcoming everyone back to The Hub once it’s safe to do so.”

To vote for Devon Antenatal & First Aid CIC go to https://whatson4kids.co.uk/awards/vote# and scroll down to the ‘charity or not for profit community activity’ category.