Devon and Somerset partnership wins Regulatory Excellence Award

Published: 11:53 AM June 23, 2021

Following the success of being shortlisted for four awards at the 2021 Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) Regulatory Excellence Awards, North Devon Council is celebrating being part of the Heart of the South West partnership which won the Better Business for All Award at the virtual ceremony held on June 14.

The ‘Heart of the South West Better Business for All’ (HotSW BBfA) is a local partnership established between businesses, business support and regulators across Devon & Somerset to promote local economic prosperity, whilst maintaining public protection.

The aim of BBfA is to improve how regulatory services are delivered and to show how working with local regulators can save businesses time and money, improve competitiveness and help them grow.

The HotSW BBfA brought partners together from Local Authority Economic Development, Trading Standards and Environmental Health teams as well as business representatives from:

Heart of the South West Growth Hub

Devon and Plymouth Chamber of Commerce

Somerset Chambers of Commerce

Federation of Small Businesses

Visit Devon

South West Institute of Directors

South west Tourism Alliance

They produced and delivered guides and webinars for the business community and acted as a one-stop shop for all things related to the EU Transition.

In their award entry, the HotSW BBFA partnership explained how, with Covid-19 engulfing the country and hitting businesses hard, they continued their vital work to support businesses through the unknown challenges and opportunities of the EU transition.

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden, says: "I am immensely proud of the work our environmental health and economic development teams have done towards the HotSW BBFA partnership and am thrilled that they have been part of the winning team. The challenges they faced during the pandemic were unprecedented and yet they were able to overcome them and still provide local businesses with the support they needed during the transition out of the EU."

Steve Cox, Environmental Health Manager at Torbay Council who chairs the HotSW BBFA partnership, says: "To win one of the OPSS awards demonstrates what we have achieved working together as 21 Regulatory Authorities including the Fire Service, along with numerous business organisations. It has been a difficult 12 months for all, but also one that has help demonstrate that Regulatory Services are a key partner of the of the business community, supporting it during the pandemic and during the various recovery stages. We will look to maintain this and build on it."