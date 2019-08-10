Devon and Cornwall viewers saw climbers Mark Bullock and George Malkin take on the famous Blackchurch Rock near Clovelly in the last series of the show on More4. Picture: True North Devon and Cornwall viewers saw climbers Mark Bullock and George Malkin take on the famous Blackchurch Rock near Clovelly in the last series of the show on More4. Picture: True North

The first series aired from April this year and focussed on a variety of characters, from Clovelly's harbour master in North Devon to Axmouth boat builder Paul Mears in East Devon.

There were eight episodes of the hour-long show and they explored the length and breadth of the two counties.

Each episode visited a variety of people, from Exmoor and Dartmoor farmers to fishermen, crafts people, explorers, adventurers and environmentalists.

Production company True North is filming from now until October and wants to hear from anyone 'with a story to tell' and is keen to feature people who are 'the essence of their region'.

Clovelly fisherman Steve Perham appeared in several episodes of More4's Devon & Cornwall. Picture: True North Clovelly fisherman Steve Perham appeared in several episodes of More4's Devon & Cornwall. Picture: True North

If you have a story to tell and would like to take part, email cmunro@truenorth.tv with 'Take part' in the subject line.