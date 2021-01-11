New series of Devon and Cornwall focuses on the Ilfracombe coastline

Published: 1:04 PM January 11, 2021

The new series of Devon and Cornwall starts next week and will feature two women making their living on the Ilfracombe coastline.

The popular show, which follows local life in both counties and is narrated by John Nettles, returns to C4 on Monday, January 18 at 8pm and the first episode will include coasteering guide Sue Allen as she takes clients to explore the rocky coastline.

Then episode three will feature Ilfracombe harbourmaster Georgina Carlo-Paat as she welcomes the new Waste Shark litter picker to the harbour and goes about her daily duties.

The show was filmed in 2019 before the pandemic and follows both Sue and Georgina through their working day.

Sue, who was then owner of Xtreme Coasteering, which still operates from Hele Bay and Croyde, is filmed getting ready and meeting clients at Hele Bay before setting off, before later conducting an exploration of Lee Bay for potential new routes,

Coasteering involves donning wetsuit and helmet before climbing and swimming along the rocky coastline.

Sue said the weather during filming was superb and viewers would get to see some amazing views of the North Devon coast.

She said: “At first I was a bit anxious being filmed but they were really great people, they put you at ease, and because the weather was good we were able to showcase North Devon at its best.”

Georgina was filmed over a couple of das as she went about her duties as harbourmaster. She said: “I quite like the quiet life but if it means Ilfracombe and the harbour get out there, get talked about and get seen by the public, it’s good for the town and it’s good for the harbour.

“That was a really good summer. The main gist of it was showing the vibrancy of the harbour and the community spirit that you see here, and just how diverse the harbour is.”

She said the filming had not been intrusive and had in fact been ‘great fun’, but added: “But it is going to be surreal, seeing that 2019 and the difference Covid has made.”

You can see the first episode of Devon and Cornwall on Channel 4 at 8pm on Monday, January 18.