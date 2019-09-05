As well as more than 70,000 emergency calls, there were around 320,000 calls and 30,000 emails to 101 between June 1 and August 27.

There were also more than 3,400 online webchats between the public and 101 operators, and the force's non-emergency directory recorded 35,000 page views.

The population in Devon and Cornwall swelled to in excess of 11 million at times during the summer season - a population growth of more than 600 per cent at its peak.

There were 72,400 incidents recorded and more than 26,500 crimes with 4,700 arrests.

Devon and Cornwall's head of alliance operations, Chief Superintendent Glen Mayhew, said: "There is no doubt this has been an incredibly busy summer with unprecedented levels of demand facing our force.

"However, while we have faced this demand with no extra resources, we are being told by the public that their satisfaction rates when contacting 101 are high and that they believe they are getting a good service from the police.

"We have never recorded such high levels of calls for service and we have seen this year the summer period beginning earlier and sustaining throughout June, July and August.

"It is testament to the outstanding work of officers and staff across the force that we have been able to do our utmost to meet demand levels, while maintaining consistently positive feedback from the public."

He added: "We welcome many millions of people into our region over the summer which has a hugely positive effect on the economies of our communities.

"But having the ability to flex our resources to deal with such a peak in demand is at times incredibly challenging at all levels of our organisation.

"Whether this be roads policing, assisting vulnerable people, call handling or maintaining a visible presence in our communities - doing more with less can be very difficult to manage.

"While we have seen arrests rise by some 15 per cent, recorded crime has actually decreased by 4.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2018."