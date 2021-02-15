Devon and Cornwall Police bolstered by 141 extra officers

Published: 1:00 PM February 15, 2021

New statistics show that over 6,620 extra officers have been recruited through the Government’s police recruitment drive, with 141 more in Devon and Cornwall alone.

This shows that the Government remains on track to deliver on its manifesto commitment to recruit 20,000 extra officers by 2023, and that the first target of 6,000 new officers by March 2021 has already been exceeded.

These new officers will be crucial in the fight against coronavirus, as well as helping to drive down crime and to make streets safer.

Selaine Saxby MP has welcomed the announcement that Devon and Cornwall have been bolstered by an additional 141 officers since the Government launched the major police recruitment drive over a year ago.

The addition of these new officers brings the total number of police across Devon and Cornwall up to 3,293, meaning there are now more frontline officers on our streets to keep the public safe.

Since the launch of the Government’s recruitment campaign one year ago, a total of 6,620 extra officers have joined police forces across England and Wales.

These statistics confirm that the Government remains fully on track to meet its manifesto commitment of recruiting 20,000 extra officers by 2023, and has hit the target of recruiting 6,000 new officers by March 2021 well ahead of schedule.

The new statistics also show that the police workforce is now more diverse than ever before, with 10.2 per cent of new recruits identifying as Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic, and with 9,871 of all officers now being from these groups.

Commenting, Selaine Saxby MP for North Devon said: “Getting more police officers onto our streets is one of the people’s priorities, and so I am delighted that in just over one year, this Government has already delivered an extra 141 officers across Devon and Cornwall.

“Every one of these officers will make an enormous difference in helping to cut crime and keep people safe – and I know that many more will follow as this Government continues to deliver on its promise to recruit 20,000 more over the next three years.

“By backing our police and Devon and Cornwall’s hard-working Police and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez with the funding, powers and resources they need, we are keeping the public and our communities safe, so that people everywhere can live their lives free from the fear of crime.”