Clovelly features heavily in the new series called Devon & Cornwall on More4. Picture: True North

Clovelly harbourmaster and fisherman Steve Perham and estate owner John Rous will be among those featured in the first episode of Devon and Cornwall, which airs at 9pm on Monday, April 1.

The show is produced by True North and focuses heavily on a number of north Devon characters.

In the first episode on Monday, Steve Perham will introduce them to the charms of Clovelly.

Steve, whose family have lived and fished in Clovelly for generations, has many roles in the village – today he is tour guide, fisherman and the bin man.

Geoff and Neil Hocking of Hocking's Ice Cream will introduce the nation to their brand in the new series Devon & Cornwall which is airing on More4. Picture: True North

He demonstrates for the cameras Clovelly’s novel approach to moving things up and down a main street - too steep and narrow for cars – by pulling them along on a wooden sledge, greased with Devonian butter.

Viewers will also meet the village’s owner, John Rous, whose family estate can be traced back to Georgian times.

Out on the water, his team of veteran rowers prepare to take on 10 neighbouring villages and towns in their annual regatta - a celebration of traditional gig rowing that will attract thousands to the village.

The second show sees local adventurers Mark Bullock and George Malkin take on the famous Blackchurch Rock near Clovelly – a rock climb that’s also a race against time to beat the tide.

Viewers will see climbers Mark Bullock and George Malkin take on the famous Blackchurch Rock near Clovelly in the new series of Devon & Cornwall on More4. Picture: True North

The third episode introduces viewers to Cyril Cole in South Molton, a farmer who is determined to bring wildflower meadows back to life.

As an intensive farmer he was once one of those responsible for depleting the now threatened natural habitats. He’s now giving back to the land, promoting and selling his wildflower rich hay to others.

As it takes hold, he’s thrilled to be part of helping nature return, getting hands-on with the barn owl chick he has hand reared back to health.

Later episodes in the eight show run return to Clovelly to see how Steve is getting on with his preparations for the Lobster Festival, as well as the annual herring run.

Exmoor farmer Cyril Cole near South Molton will feature on the new More4 series Devon & Cornwall as he talks of his efforts to create wildflower meadows. Picture: True North

Plus the cameras descend on Appledore to meet Geoff Hocking and brother Neil are continuing the family Hocking’s Ice Cream business that has been going strong since 1936.

The brothers are making their annual pilgrimage to the vintage steam rally at Chapleton in one of their ice cream vans; in tow behind it is their granddad’s 1928 vintage Morris Cowley.

The series also visits other locations in the two counties and explores the friendly rivalry between Devon and Cornwall.

Catch some of North Devon’s best known characters in Devon & Cornwall on More4 at 9pm this Monday (April 1).