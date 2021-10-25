News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Developer sponsors Shammy FC youth teams

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 1:39 PM October 25, 2021   
Sam Stephens and Danny Brown of Shamwickshire Rovers AFC with Simon Friend of Red Earth Developments

Sam Stephens and Danny Brown of Shamwickshire Rovers AFC with Simon Friend of Red Earth Developments holding a youth team football shirt with the new Brunswick Wharf logo - Credit: Devon Star Media

Shamwickshire Rovers FC (Shammy) youth football teams will be looking a lot smarter next season, thanks to a 4-year sponsorship agreement with Brunswick Wharf. 

The club, based only minutes from the new Brunswick Wharf Development, will become the main sponsor of the entire youth section until 2024. 

Shammy FC was established over 60 years ago, however with lack of funding an issue, they had to fold the adult section a few years back. Revived in 2021, the organization is now run by volunteers who provide football to boys and girls between eight and 15 years of age. 

Close up of the new shirt

Close up of the new shirt - Credit: Devon Star Media

The youth section now has 50 playing members across three teams, and strives to be a safe, welcoming environment for young football players to develop their skills. 

Brunswick Wharf developers Red Earth are funding the sponsorship, and keen to promote opportunities for boys and girls to enjoy local football. Red Earth’s Simon Friend said: “We are delighted to make this donation and support the youth teams. The Brunswick Wharf development is an important step forward for our local community and we’re happy to help them in any way we can. 

“The past 18 months or so have been incredibly tough for local people, and sometimes people forget how challenging it’s been for our youth as well. 

You may also want to watch:

“Clubs like Shamwickshire Rovers provide an opportunity for boys and girls to improve their football skills and enjoy a game they love. We’re aware how important sport and the arts are to everyone’s well-being.” 

Sam Stephens, co-chairman at Shamwickshire Rovers FC said: “The sponsorship is vital to encourage young people from such a disadvantaged area to play football, which can be an expensive sport to play. The kit sponsorship makes that easier. 

“The support from Brunswick Wharf developers Red Earth means that we can keep our doors open to the many local players and fans who’d like to be involved with the club. We look forward to a positive future and the pleasure it will bring to our local youth.” 

An artist's impression of the Brunswick Wharf development

An artist's impression of the Brunswick Wharf development - Credit: Devon Star Media


