Des Miles was described as a legend by his family. Picture: Contributed Des Miles was described as a legend by his family. Picture: Contributed

At an inquest for 58-year-old Des Miles at Exeter Coroner's Court on Friday, July 26, coroner Philip spinney said there was no evidence Mr Miles had intended to take his own life and gave a verdict of road traffic collision.

The inquest was told the father of two had visited his daughter Carly at her home near Mullacott Cross before the collision on Bonfire Night last year on the A361.

Mr Spinney said Mr Miles parked his car in a lay by for an unknown reason and then 'walked towards my lorry at a fast pace', according to Wales and West utility lorry driver Stephen Heard.

Mr Heard said a man with both his arms in the air walked towards him and he swerved into the outside lane to try and avoid him.

His wife Nicola Miles had set off to look for her husband when he did not turn up at their home after his visit to their daughter.

She came across the incident and spotted his car in the lay by and was told he had been struck by a lorry. He died from chest injuries.

Mr Miles was a classical guitar teacher and hairdresser who described as a 'legend' by his family following his death and they said "Every life he touched was always that little bit brighter for knowing him."

The court heard Mr Miles had told his GP three days before his death that he was feeling flat and 'burned out'.

The family did not attend the inquest but in a statement Mrs Miles said he would never take his own life because he would not do that to his family.

She said they had no money worries and he would not do something which would impact on other people like the lorry driver.

The statement said: "I know Des and he would not have done anything deliberately. It was a tragic accident which has devastated our family."

Mr Spinney said there was no evidence that Des intended to kill himself and recorded a conclusion of a road traffic collision death.

READ MORE: Tributes to Barnstaple 'legend' Des Miles.